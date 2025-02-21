MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 February 2025

Bengal: Sourav Ganguly's convoy meets with accident in Purba Bardhaman, none injured

The accident took place near Dantanpur on Durgapur Expressway when the former India captain was travelling in a car and a speeding lorry overtook it

PTI Published 21.02.25, 11:15 AM
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly PTI

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's convoy met with an accident in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district but none was injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday near Dantanpur on Durgapur Expressway when Ganguly was travelling in a car and a speeding lorry overtook it, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the sudden movement of the lorry, the driver of Ganguly's car had to apply a sudden brake which led to a collision with vehicles in his convoy following him," a police officer of West Bengal Police said.

"One vehicle even hit the car in which the former cricketer was travelling. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damages," he said.

The former cricketer was travelling to attend a programme organised by Burdwan University, the officer said.

"He (Ganguly) attended the programme later on. It went smoothly," the policeman said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Sourav Ganguly Car Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Whales talk to each other. An Indian woman at MIT hopes to crack their ‘codas’ with AI

Amid the global fight between ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Pratyusha Sharma, a PhD student at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, is trying to understand what sperm whales ‘beatbox’ about
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

Probe against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh would be very fatal for Congress

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT