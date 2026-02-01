Six new routes green-lit one through tiger turf, proposed tracks alarm foresters

Indian railways have approved six new projects — all greenfield routes which involve the laying of tracks — to improve train connectivity across north Bengal, an approval that comes ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.

The announcement, however, has led to repercussions, especially because one of the routes will move through the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), the sole tiger reserve in north Bengal.

According to sources in the Northeast Frontier Railway, the railway board has approved projects at an estimated expenditure of over ₹1,200 crore.

They are the 22.16-km-long Raiganj- Itahar route, Gazole-Itahar (27.20km), Itahar-Buniadpur (27.095km), Chalsa–Naxal (19.85km), Rajabhatkhawa-Jainti new line (15.13km) and Raiganj-Dalkhola (43.43km).

“According to estimates, ₹1,267.48 crore would be spent on the projects to boost the rail connectivity of North and South Dinajpur districts with the rest of the country. Also, other projects will benefit people dwelling in the Dooars region,” said K.K. Sharma, the chief public relations officer of the NFR.

“These projects are a major step in strengthening railway infrastructure and improving connectivity in north Bengal and the northeast, and also reflect the central government’s continued focus on infrastructure-led development and regional integration towards railway connectivity,” he added.

Over the past few weeks, north Bengal has witnessed some major developments in train connectivity. The region has the first Vande Bharat sleeper train (Kamakhya—Howrah), some Amrit Bharat trains and new trains connecting different destinations in south and western India.

Also, the railways have announced new stoppages of some trains which run through the region.

“It is evident that to counter the development card of Mamata Banerjee, the BJP is using infrastructure as one of the key tools to draw votes in north Bengal. That is why so much impetus is being given to train connectivity,” said a political veteran based in Siliguri.

A section of forest officials, as well as wildlife conservationists, have questioned the Rajabhatkhawa-Jainti route, flagging fears about wildlife conservation in the reserve area.

“It is surprising that the railways have come up with a plan to re-establish the railway route to Jainti, which was removed in 1986. The project would pose a major challenge for the wildlife and the biodiversity of BTR, and we want the railways to give a second thought before going ahead with the project,” said Animesh Bose, an environmentalist based in Siliguri.

A senior forester pointed out that forest villages are being relocated from Buxa, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority has drawn the plan to relocate tigers in the reserve area.

“Two villages have been shifted, and there are plans to shift some more people for better conservation of wildlife in the BTR. Now, if the people are shifted elsewhere, who would benefit from this new route?” he said.

“We doubt whether the railway authorities have held talks with the Union ministry of environment and forests before approving the project,” he added.

The railway authorities, however, claimed that as the route would pass through the BTR, it would be taken forward with due emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible construction.