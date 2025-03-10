Six arrested, 82 sacks of cannabis seized

In a major crackdown on narcotic trafficking, Cooch Behar police on Saturday seized a total of 1.4 tonnes of cannabis in multiple operations conducted across different locations.

The police successfully seized 82 sacks of the contraband, estimated to cost ₹40 lakh in the grey market.

Six individuals have been arrested and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered, said a police source.

Acting on a tip-off police set up a naka-checking at the Dewanbosh Nishiganj Road under Mathabhanga police station limits and intercepted a tractor. Upon inspection, officers recovered 883kg of cannabis, packed in 51 sacks.

Two individuals, Krishna Majumdar, 31, and Subhash Sarkar, 19, both residents of Purba Bhogdabri under Sitalkuchi police station, were arrested.

Following intelligence inputs, police raided Tillar Chor, Bhawerthana gram panchayat under Sitalkuchi police station later during the night.

This operation led to the seizure of 272.7kg of cannabis, packed in 16 sacks, from the houses of Kandura Barman, 50, and Ajit Barman, 42.

In another separate operation, a team from Kotwali police station raided Rajpur, Chandamari and arrestd Ashutosh Haldar, 47, and Basanti Mondal, 40. The police seized 252kg of ganja, packed in 15 nylon sacks.