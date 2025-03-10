MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 March 2025

Six arrested, 82 sacks of cannabis seized

Six individuals have been arrested and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered, said a police source

Main Uddin Chisti Published 10.03.25, 12:09 PM
The police display the seized narcotic in sacks at the Nishiganj police outpost in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga on Sunday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

The police display the seized narcotic in sacks at the Nishiganj police outpost in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga on Sunday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

In a major crackdown on narcotic trafficking, Cooch Behar police on Saturday seized a total of 1.4 tonnes of cannabis in multiple operations conducted across different locations.

The police successfully seized 82 sacks of the contraband, estimated to cost 40 lakh in the grey market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six individuals have been arrested and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered, said a police source.

Acting on a tip-off police set up a naka-checking at the Dewanbosh Nishiganj Road under Mathabhanga police station limits and intercepted a tractor. Upon inspection, officers recovered 883kg of cannabis, packed in 51 sacks.

Two individuals, Krishna Majumdar, 31, and Subhash Sarkar, 19, both residents of Purba Bhogdabri under Sitalkuchi police station, were arrested.

Following intelligence inputs, police raided Tillar Chor, Bhawerthana gram panchayat under Sitalkuchi police station later during the night.

This operation led to the seizure of 272.7kg of cannabis, packed in 16 sacks, from the houses of Kandura Barman, 50, and Ajit Barman, 42.

In another separate operation, a team from Kotwali police station raided Rajpur, Chandamari and arrestd Ashutosh Haldar, 47, and Basanti Mondal, 40. The police seized 252kg of ganja, packed in 15 nylon sacks.

RELATED TOPICS

Cannabis Arrest Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Narcotic Smuggling
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, EU open new FTA trade talks in push for deal to counter Donald Trump tariff blitz

Brussels talks intensify as New Delhi weighs trade survival tactics amid Washington duty concession demands
Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT