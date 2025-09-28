Siliguri's Mitra Sammilani set for 99th Puja, grand celebration awaiting next year

Mitra Sammilani, a cultural organisation founded by a dedicated group of social workers and cultural activists in Siliguri, is set to celebrate its 99th consecutive Durga Puja this year.

As one of the oldest and most cherished pujas in the city, the association is preparing for a grand celebration next year for the 100th Durga Puja.

“The organisation was established in 1909 in the heart of Siliguri, but the tradition of celebrating Durga Puja began here in 1927. Since then, we have been organising the festivities without interruption, preserving the rich cultural and religious traditions,” said Sujit Raha, the chairman of the board of advisors of Mitra Sammilani.

In anticipation of the centenary, they plan to refurbish its historic auditorium and improve the infrastructure to enhance the experience for devotees and visitors.

The late Surendranath Bhattacharjee, a reputed social worker of Siliguri, had played a pivotal role in establishing the organisation by generously donating the land off Hill Cart Road where the puja premises stand today.

Sourav Bhattacharya, general secretary of the association, said when the puja had started, the population of Siliguri was around 6,000.

“People from nearby tea gardens would travel on bullock carts to attend the puja, and some of them would even spend the night at the pandal for safety and return to their gardens the following day,” he said.

With a legacy spanning nearly a century, Mitra Sammilani continues to be a beacon of cultural heritage in Siliguri, blending devotion with community spirit.

For years, the association has been committed to preserving the traditional spirit of the puja, consciously avoiding excessive pomp to maintain its cultural sanctity.

A distinctive feature of the celebrations is the Durga idol crafted in the traditional “Ekchala” style, where the goddess and her children are sculpted as a single

unified structure.

The idol is made locally by an artisan who begins work at the ‘Naat Mandir’ after

Rath Yatra.

Currently, the association boasts 167 members who actively participate in the four-day festivities. Preparations commence every year on “Mahalaya” with events such as sit-and-draw competitions and cultural performances, including “Mahishashur Mardini” and “Aagamoni” songs at their auditorium.

“Our mission has always been to unite the community through cultural traditions and the celebration of Durga Puja. As we approach our centenary next year, we are planning to revive the old charm of the festival, welcoming everyone to experience the festivities traditionally, alongside enriching cultural events. This year’s celebration will be equally significant,” Bhattacharya said.