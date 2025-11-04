Siliguri's cup of pride runneth over, Richa's grand homecoming awaited 

Siliguri’s own Richa Ghosh has become the pride of north Bengal after her stellar performance in Team India’s historic win in the ICC Women’s World Cup final.

India won by 52 runs against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first ever world cup title, Richa becoming the only Bengali to be a part of a world cup winning team, male or female.

As the Indian team lifted the trophy right after Monday midnight, cricket enthusiasts poured onto the streets with crackers and cheers after watching the win on a giant screen at Baghajatin Park.

Plans are afoot for a grand homecoming and civic reception for the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter.

“I spoke with Richa and her father, Manabendra Ghosh, early this morning. They plan to return to Siliguri soon before heading to Delhi. We are in constant touch with them. Once she lands at Bagdogra airport, we will organise a grand reception. Later, a civic felicitation will be held at Dinabandhu Mancha,” said Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb on Monday.

The mayor, who joined cricket fans at Baghajatin Park to watch the live screening of the final, lauded Richa’s composure and skill.

“She was outstanding throughout the world cup tournament — both with the gloves and the bat. Her reverse sweep in the final was perhaps the shot of the match. After (Siliguri’s) Wriddhiman Saha, who was overshadowed by M.S. Dhoni for much of his career, Richa has now firmly established herself as an indispensable wicketkeeper-batter for India,” Deb remarked.

Richa’s parents Manabendra and Swapna Ghosh, are currently in Mumbai.

Contacted over the phone, the proud father told The Telegraph from Mumbai: “We could not sleep throughout the night. Something magical happened that words can hardly describe.”

Still overwhelmed by his daughter’s role in India’s triumph in the women’s world cup final, Ghosh, who himself is a former local league cricketer in Siliguri, recalled how Richa’s journey with the game began when she was barely seven or eight years old.

He used to take Richa to the Baghajatin Athletics Club’s cricket coaching centre. She was the only girl among all the boys at the centre then.

“I had noticed that since Richa’s childhood, she used to compete with boys and never feared facing fast bowling. That is probably where her foundation and toughness were built,” Ghosh recounted with pride.

After returning to their hotel on Monday morning, they hoped to catch some rest, but there was little chance of that, he said.

“The phone kept ringing all day. We know everyone wants to share this joy with us, and we didn’t want to disappoint anyone, so we took the calls,” Ghosh said, laughing.

As for their next steps, Ghosh said plans were still uncertain.

“We don’t yet know when we’ll return to Siliguri — maybe Tuesday or the day after, as we might have to go to Delhi first. Once all the official engagements are over, we’ll definitely come back home with Richa,” he added.

Richa had earlier been part of the under-19 Indian women’s team that clinched the inaugural ICC under-19 women’s world cup in January 2023.

The Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (SMKP) — the city’s sub-divisional sports body — organised a celebration event at Kanchenjungha Stadium to mark India’s victory.

Jayanta Bhowmik, childhood coach of former India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, praised Richa’s vital contribution in the final.

“She was excellent with the bat (in the final on Sunday) during her brief but crucial knock. Though she should have been

promoted in the batting order, those few runs made all the difference. She is now an inspiration for every

budding cricketer,”

he said.

Bibek Sarkar, Richa’s first coach at Baghajatin Athletics Club, credited her dedication for her success.

“She was the only girl when she joined our coaching centre. Her sincerity and discipline set her apart. Richa’s journey has now become an example for every sports enthusiast in Siliguri,” Sarkar said.

For kids, “Richa didi” is the new icon. “I want to play aggressive shots like Richa didi. Since the final, I’m trying to get Indian jerseys of Richa didi and (captain) Harmanpreet Kaur,” said Aviraj Mallick, a Class VI student and budding cricketer from Raiganj District Sports Association’s coaching centre.