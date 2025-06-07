Siliguri theatre to resume film screenings with children’s fest after 4-year gap

Film screenings will resume after four years at Dinabandhu Mancha, a state-run auditorium and cultural centre in Siliguri, from next week with a children’s film festival.

“From this month, films will be regularly screened at the Dinabandhu Mancha. We will start with a five-day children’s film fest from June 13. A list of films shortlisted by the state information and cultural affairs department will be shown. There will be entry fees for children and others,” said Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri and chairman of the Dinabandhu Mancha Advisory Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 700-seater theatre, established in the early nineties by the state government, serves as a centre for cultural functions and exhibitions.

The Mancha had to be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Four years ago, an attempt was made to resume shows, but due to the lack of a projector and proper infrastructure, screenings stopped.

This prompted the SMC to give the theatre a facelift.

“A film projector, brought from Belgium, has been installed at the centre with the help of the state information and cultural department. The cost of the projector is ₹65 lakh. We have also installed a Dolby digital sound system,” Deb said.

The cost of the project was split between the state and the SMC.

“With the help of the civic body and the state, renovation work of its interior was carried out in February this year. Some other works like renovation of the green room, improvement of electrical wiring, and painting were done,” said Passang Dorjee Ball, the joint director and in-charge of the centre.

A source said that movies will soon be screened from the second Friday of each month for 10 days and the ticket prices will be between ₹50-70.