MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 February 2025

Siliguri Municipal Corporation to install 100 additional CCTV cameras to prevent crimes

Move comes in wake of incidents of robbery, theft and snatching, said sources. In recent weeks, there has been a rise in snatching of cell phones, gold chains and other valuables by bikers, especially in the evenings

Binita Paul Published 07.02.25, 06:15 AM
The Siliguri Municipal Corporation headquarters

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation headquarters File picture

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will install 100 additional CCTV cameras across the city to enhance surveillance, particularly in crime-prone areas.

The decision comes in the wake of incidents of robbery, theft and snatching, said sources. In recent weeks, there has been a rise in snatching of cell phones, gold chains and other valuables by bikers, especially in the evenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjan Sarkar, Siliguri's deputy mayor, said the new high-tech cameras would include sound recording features to help police trace culprits more effectively.

“We have decided to install around 100 new cameras in different locations of the city. They will be monitored by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police,” said Sarkar.

As of now, there are around 400 CCTV cameras in the city that were installed through a joint initiative by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority and the SMC.

However, Sarkar said some of them were defunct. "We will also repair and reinstall these cameras for better surveillance,” he said.

“Siliguri Metropolitan Police had earlier set up surveillance cameras at major junctions. But many areas, particularly narrow alleys and colonies, stay outside coverage zone. These new cameras will be put in such places,” said a source.

Sources said that many councillors had also independently installed CCTV cameras in their wards.

RELATED TOPICS

Crime CCTV Cameras Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sangam senoritas steal Modi-Yogi sheen: Influencers take centre stage at Mahakumbh

While banners of Modi and Adityanath have overrun the Mela grounds, Diza Sharma, a former air hostess, quickly aced the media game after arriving at the Kumbh three weeks ago
Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

Congress-era licence raj policy forced India to become slow-growing economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT