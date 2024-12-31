Siliguri Municipal Corporation dismantles illegal stalls on Nivedita Road to ease traffic congestion

The Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday dismantled 113 makeshift trade stalls that had come up illegally at Nivedita Road, a prominent thoroughfare in the city.

The road, which connects the central areas of Siliguri through Pradhnnagar and Gurungbusty, is often congested along some stretches because of encroachments. Sources at the SMC said the anti-encroachment drive would help ease traffic congestion.

“When the SMC attempted a similar drive against the illegal structures at Nivedita Road in July, traders resisted the move and refused to vacate. But this time, all shanties were removed after serving notices on traders,” said a source at

the SMC.

When the drive started on Monday, the traders refused to vacate the spot. They demanded rehabilitation by the SMC. The protests didn’t work because of the

police presence.

An SMC official said a total of 113 traders were doing business by occupying a stretch of Nivedita Road in Ward 46.

Dilip Barman, the local councillor and the member, mayor-in-council (sports and trade licence), was present during the drive. He assured the evicted traders that the civic body would take necessary steps to rehabilitate them.

“The mayor (Gautam Deb) is currently out of the city. Once he returns,

a meeting will be held with him and the deputy mayor to discuss the rehabilitation of the affected traders,” said Barman.