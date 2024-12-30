'Silent and efficient' terror combat, state's police strong enough to stop extremism

Bengal's director-general of police Rajeev Kumar has warned that no one would be allowed to exploit the fragile situation in Bangladesh to create unrest across the border.

Kumar, addressing a news conference on Sunday amid allegations that Bengal had become a safe haven for terrorists following the arrests of several Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) members, stated that Calcutta and Bengal police "have one of the best track records in handling extremism".

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar said that suspected Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist Javed Ahmed Munshi was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police based on information from Bengal's Special Task Force.

"The person (Munshi) was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was wanted in their case. We tracked him for two days and then shared the information with Jammu and Kashmir authorities. We don’t seek credit or disclose too much, as it could hinder the investigation. We work silently," Kumar said.

He asserted that Bengal was the only state after Andhra Pradesh to have successfully eliminated Left-wing extremism within just six years.

He said that combating terror was something that the Bengal police "will have to do silently, calmly, and effectively".

"We have done that before and we are doing it now also,” the DGP added.

Munshi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a prominent Jammu and Kashmir cleric, Maulvi Showkat Ahmad Shah, was arrested from Canning in South 24-Parganas in a joint raid carried out by the J&K police and the Bengal STF.

Sources claimed that Munshi was planning to go to Bangladesh under instructions from TuM operatives who were allegedly his handlers.

“West Bengal is the only state that shares borders with three countries. The position of West Bengal is such that if anyone from Bangladesh wants to go anywhere in Kashmir or the western part of India, they have to go through this state. There is no other option. Trust us. We are doing our job, but quietly,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BSF, who are responsible for managing the border, the DGP said: “Border security is the BSF’s responsibility, and its operations have several flaws. In recent days, many individuals have crossed the border and entered Bengal. However, we are taking action. We arrest the intruders and ensure they are sent to the appropriate authorities.”

Kumar, who was flanked by ADG (law and order) Jawed Shamim and Calcutta police commissioner Manoj Verma, hinted there were some people in the state who, following the fragile situation in Bangladesh, were trying to create unrest in the state.

He said a video of an extremist organisation was circulated on Saturday.

He added that the police were working to track the persons in the video.

"We have to keep our calm,” the DGP added.