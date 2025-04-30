Sikkim University's officiating vice-chancellor dies in Siliguri at the age of 64

Jyoti Prakash Tamang, the officiating vice-chancellor of Sikkim University, passed away on Tuesday morning in Siliguri. He was 64.

Tamang, who is from the Darjeeling hills, was a distinguished microbiologist and an academic of the region.

An alumnus of the North Bengal University (NBU), Tamang had also served the same university and was recognised for his research on the microbiology of ethnic fermented foods and beverages.

The microbiologist had authored many books and several research articles on microbiology, nutrition, and the cultural importance of different traditional fermentation practices.

Tamang received many awards, which include the United Nations University Women Association Award, National Bio-Science Award and the Gourmand World Cookbook Award.

He has been a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, India, the Indian Academy of Microbiological Sciences, and the Biotech Research Society of India.

Some of the prominent books penned by Tamang include Himalayan Fermented Foods: Microbiology, Nutrition, and Ethnic Values, Ethnic Fermented Foods and Alcoholic Beverages of Asia and Insights of Fermented Foods and Beverages: Microbiology and Health-Promoting Benefits.

Sikkim governor Om Prakash Mathur and chief minister P.S. condoled Tamang’s death.

Raju Bista, the Darjeeling MP, also extended his condolences to Tamang’s family.

“He had devoted 39 years to study fermented foods and alcoholic beverages of the Himalayan regions of India, Nepal, Bhutan, and southeast Asia. During this difficult time, I share my deepest condolences with his family, friends, and the academic community of our region. His death is a grave loss for the people of the Darjeeling-Sikkim region and the scientific community in India,” Bista wrote in a social media post.