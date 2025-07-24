MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sikkim to open Doklam to tourists under central government's Ranbhoomi Tourism

C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of Sikkim tourism department, says that Centre is planning to open the region to visitors in collaboration with the army

Vivek Chhetri Published 24.07.25, 12:00 PM

The Doklam region, once a symbol of geo-political strain among India, China and Bhutan, is set to transform into a vista of tourist opportunities.

The Sikkim government plans to open the area to tourists under a central government plan.

In 2017, India and China were involved in a 73-day military confrontation from June 16 to August 28 at Doklam, an area disputed between China and Bhutan, located near the tri-junction with India.

C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of Sikkim tourism department, said that the government was planning to open the region to visitors in collaboration with the army.

“We are planning to send tourists to Doklam and nearby Chola,” Rao told this newspaper.

The plan is part of the Centre’s battlefield tourism named Ranbhoomi Tourism.

The Union ministry of tourism had earlier said that the initiative had been launched “to open areas of historical importance and valour for the citizens of India which signify the sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces”.

“We need to develop parking facilities, restrooms and waiting rooms and the same is being undertaken in both the places,” said Rao, who, however, did not commit to a
definite deadline.

The army is also developing infrastructure in the area.

Both Doklam and Chola will be accessible through the popular tourist destinations of Changu Lake and Nathu-la.

On visiting the India-China border at Nathu-la, sources said tourists might not be allowed to go right up to the border but “aerial view” might be permitted.

“The final decision will be taken in consultation with the central officials and the army,” said a source.

Doklam and Chola are within a radius of 30km from the popular tourist destination, Changu Lake.

“These places have great tourism potential,” said the source.

Sources said that the Sikkim government conducted a motorbike expedition on the terrain to look into the feasibility and other aspects of tourism.

The two sites are expected to generate new interest in the region. Places like Gurudongmar, Changu and Nathu-la in Sikkim draw a large number of tourists but Doklam and Chola hold promise, said a travel agent.

