Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang bans fairs before board examinations

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has asked for the closure of all melas (fairs) and tambolas across the state with immediate effect keeping in mind the upcoming Class X and XII board examinations.

He took this decision while attending the closing ceremony of the eight-day Maghey Sankranti Mela 2025 at Jorethang on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no more melas now as the board exams are approaching,” said Golay.

The chief minister stated that the decision was being taken to create a conducive atmosphere for students to prepare for the board examinations that start from

February onwards.

On Wednesday, the administration of all six districts of Sikkim issued a notice stating that henceforth the administration would not be issuing any further permission for any mela and tambola.

“All permissions already issued stand cancelled with immediate effect,” the notice further read.

Tambola is a popular lottery-style game where players match numbers on their tickets to win prizes, mostly monetary. The numbers are read out loud on a public announcement system, thereby disturbing the neighbourhood.

Not just in Sikkim, but the practice of holding tambolas and fairs right from the Puja-Diwali season through the winters is emerging as a major concern among a section in the hills.

“Tambola is nothing but gambling, and people have started organising such events even during football matches in the region,” said a resident.

Golay’s decision has been welcomed by many in his state and even across

Darjeeling hills.

The Sikkim chief minister made the announcement after a grand closing ceremony of Maghey Sankranti Mela where renowned singer Kailash Kher performed.

During the mela that started on January 14, well-known stars from the region, including Jetsen Dohna Dolma, winner of a national-level singing competition, and Nepal celebrities like Sabin Rai and Trishna Gurung performed.

Golay suggested that efforts must be made to make the Jorethan Maghey Mela a national event from next year.

The Sikkim chief minister also stated that plans were afoot to develop a separate riverside venue near Jorethang town for next year’s festival.