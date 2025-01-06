Shemrock Floret School in Dinhata goes beyond textbooks, focuses on co-curricular activities too

The Shemrock Floret School in Dinhata of Cooch Behar district is trying to make a significant impact by merging academic excellence with a strong focus on co-curricular activities.

The institution is not only equipping students with the skills needed to navigate an AI-driven future but also teaching them creativity, empathy and critical thinking through various extracurricular pursuits.

Paromita Sarkar, the founder and principal of the institution, said they were providing an education that goes beyond textbooks.

“Education is incomplete without activities that nurture a child’s creativity, confidence and emotional intelligence. In our school, we ensure our students are equipped with life skills that go beyond textbooks,” she said.

“One of the standout features of our school is its innovative summer camps, which seamlessly blend sustainability and experiential learning. Last year, our summer camp was themed around the ‘4Rs,’ that is, rethink, reuse, recycle, and reduce. It provided students with a platform to learn about environmental conservation through hands-on activities,” Sarkar added.

She said that along with studies, the institution offers a range of co-curricular programmes such as Taekwondo, classical dance, and yoga, designed to help students develop physical and mental discipline.

A senior teacher of the institution which teaches students from play group (pre-primary) to sixth standard, mentioned that they consistently take initiatives to make the children learn different arts and crafts which can help in the conservation of nature.

“For example, our students used discarded items like plastic bottles to make piggy banks. They used egg cartons to craft bird feeders. The bird feeders were later donated to a battalion of the BSF for using it in their areas to feed the local avian population,” said the teacher.

The school, which has 400-odd students, is also into community engagement to ensure that the students learn about social outreach and the need to stand in support of society.

During the Durga Puja, the students hosted underprivileged children at the campus, celebrating the festival together through music, dance, and handing over gifts. The students also gave away clothes to those who in need.

“Such steps have helped students develop a sense of empathy and inclusivity at a tender age,” said Sarkar.

A guardian who has his ward at the school said the principal's background in social activism and her work in the socio-economic uplift of marginalised communities has made her come up with new initiatives holistic development of students.

“Unlike most other schools where students are mostly engaged in academics and occasional merry-making, students in Shemrock Floret study differently and simultaneously learn skills, the importance of social bonding, and the conservation of nature and environment,” said the guardian.

Sarkar said she intended to expand the school into a higher secondary institution.

“We have a three-acre plot ready for the campus. The idea is to offer an inclusive education to students, hone their skills and help them be empathetic to people and environment,” she said.