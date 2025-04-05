SFI to conduct night vigils before Ram Navami celebrations

The SFI has announced that it will take to the streets to conduct night vigils and surveillance to prevent any attempts to disrupt communal harmony during the Ram Navami celebrations scheduled for Sunday.

“The celebration of Ram Navami has become a much-hyped event in recent years, witnessing several incidents of communal unrest in our state. That is why our members will be on the streets for two days — April 5 and April 6. On the night of April 5, our volunteers will conduct night vigils to safeguard people from any instigation of communal violence,” said SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey.

Though the call for night vigils and protest rallies to protect communal harmony has been issued across Bengal, the primary focus will be on mixed-population areas, especially those previously marked as sensitive.

“This is not directed against any community. We are fulfilling our responsibility to protect Bengal’s cultural and social ethos — one in which we all live peacefully together. Our slogans will call for development and an end to corruption, set against the backdrop of unity and brotherhood,” Dey added.

A source said that during the Ram Navami period, SFI activists will hold small processions, street corner meetings, and awareness campaigns in localities, urging people to refrain from any actions that may promote communal violence. They will also work to raise awareness among the public about identifying potential troublemakers.

Dey said that the way Ram Navami was being politicised by the BJP and the Trinamool was helping the saffron camp on the issue, the SFI thought it necessary to take a stand against these two political forces and protect the state’s culture of harmony.

Recently, the BJP launched a campaign — Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai (Hindus are brothers) — in an effort to consolidate Hindu voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In response, SFI leaders said their slogan would be — Hindu Musalman Bhai Bhai (Hindus and Muslims are brothers) — to counter what they alleged was a polarising strategy by the saffron ecosystem.

Slogans such as Hindu Musalman Bhai Bhai, Chakri durnitibajder sasti chai (Hindus and Muslims are brothers, we demand punishment for those involved in recruitment scams), and Hindu Musalman Bhai Bhai, Lekhaporar odhikar chai (Hindus and Muslims are brothers, we demand the right to education), will be chanted by SFI members during marches.