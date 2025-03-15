Seven people die after SUV loses control rams into three e-rickshaws in Nadia

Seven people, including a child, were killed when an SUV lost control and rammed into at least three e-rickshaws on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur road in Nadia’s Chapra on Friday morning.

The victims, belonging to three different families, were travelling in separate e-rickshaws when a Mahindra Xylo, speeding from the opposite direction, collided with them near Laxmigacha village of Chapra.

Residents, who were celebrating Holi, rushed to the scene upon hearing the crash and tried to rescue the victims. According to police sources, three people died on the spot.

All the victims were taken to Chapra Block Hospital, where four more succumbed to their injuries. Six others, critically wounded, are battling for their lives. In total, 13 passengers were on the three e-rickshaws.

The seven deceased were Taqrin Mullick, Santa Sarkel, Rahima Sheikh, Putul Mullick, Amit Ghosh, Rohan Sheikh and Parvin Biwi who were residents of Chapra and Nakashipara.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV had been moving recklessly toward Karimpur on a relatively deserted road because of the Holi celebrations. “It first hit one e-rickshaw, mowing down all its passengers and then crashed into the other two in an apparent attempt to escape from a chasing mob,” a resident said.

After hitting all the three e-rickshaws, the SUV slammed into a roadside tree, following which the driver and three passengers managed to flee, abandoning the vehicle.

“It seemed the driver panicked after hitting the first e-rickshaw and lost control, striking the other two in the process. The impact was horrifying — every e-rickshaw in its path was crushed at high speed,” said Adil Sheikh, an eyewitness.

Others said the e-rickshaws were reduced to mangled remains. Superintendent of police for Krishnanagar police district, Amarnath K, said the SUV owner was identified as a resident of Thanarpara in Nadia.