regular-article-logo Tuesday, 01 July 2025

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy diagnosed with acute delirium

The septuagenarian was admitted to hospital on June 22 after he complained of uneasiness

PTI Published 01.07.25, 03:37 PM
Sougata Roy

Sougata Roy The Telegraph Library Picture

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy, undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, has been diagnosed with acute delirium, a statement issued by the medical facility said on Tuesday.

The septuagenarian was admitted to hospital on June 22 after he complained of uneasiness.

"Mr Roy admitted with drowsiness, recurrent falls, slurring of speech, and low back pain with high potassium has now been diagnosed with acute delirium due to Wernicke's Encephalopathy," it said.

"The TMC MP also has lower respiratory tract infection, cerebral atrophy, besides other health-related issues. At present, the patient is drowsy but arousable. His other vitals were maintained," the statement added.

Delirium is a sudden and temporary state of confusion and altered awareness of one's surroundings.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sougata Roy
