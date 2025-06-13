MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 June 2025

Sedative, liquor haul from two districts

In Alipurduar, a police team raided the house of Sanjib Bhowmik, which is in ward 20 of the town, and seized 1,200 sedative tablets. The cost of the seized items is around ₹1 lakh

Our Correspondent Published 13.06.25, 09:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Alipurduar and Cooch Behar police have seized sedatives and liquor on Wednesday night from different locations.

In Alipurduar, a police team raided the house of Sanjib Bhowmik, which is in ward 20 of the town, and seized 1,200 sedative tablets. The cost of the seized items is around 1 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjib, along with Deepak Barman, who is from the same area and also his alleged associate, have been arrested.

Police sources said that Deepak used to bring the sedatives from Cooch Behar. He and Deepak would then sell those illegally in Alipurduar among drug abusers.

In Cooch Behar, personnel of the Sahebganj police station intercepted one Nirmal Barman, a resident of Chotosakdal village, for transporting liquor illegally in an e-rickshaw.

In all, 120 bottles of country liquor (60 bottles containing 300ml each and 60 more with 600ml each) were seized from Barman, police sources said.

Investigations are on.

RELATED TOPICS

Police Raid Sedatives Liquor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Explosions rock Iran as Israel targets military sites, declares state of emergency

Two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Israel had begun carrying out strikes on Iran and there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the crash
Quote left Quote right

30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It happened so quickly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT