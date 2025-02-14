'Security scare' for Congress leader in Malda, biker hits car and flees from scene

Abdul Hannan, the leader of the Opposition at the Malda zilla parishad, alleged that his car was hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Malda district on Thursday evening.

The Congress leader said two youths riding the motorbike had fled after hitting the car on NH12 in the Danga area under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station around 4.30pm on Thursday.

Hannan filed a complaint at Kaliachak police station.

"I was going to Sujapur from Malda when the two-wheeler suddenly hit my vehicle. I was in the car and felt scared as recently, attacks were organised on some elected representatives in Malda. I would have sustained serious injuries if my driver had not stopped the car at the right moment," said the Congress leader.

“The police should detect the duo and provide me with security,” he added.

The police said they had started an investigation and were searching for the two-wheeler and the riders.