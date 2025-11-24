Three students killed as poolcar plunges into pond in Howrah’s Uluberia

Three children died and two others were injured after a pool car returning from school plunged into a pond at Uluberia in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bahira when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and submerge in the water.

Residents and authorities rushed to the spot and pulled the children out of the pond before sending them to a nearby hospital.

"The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

The driver has been detained and the vehicle has been impounded, police said.

Local officials confirmed that the car was on its way back from school when the incident occurred. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.