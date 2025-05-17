Bengal: Sacked teachers’ protest enters Day 3 at Bikash Bhawan

Protest by the sacked teachers and non-teaching staff of state-run schools at Bikash Bhawan entered the third day on Saturday, as over a thousand staff members continued overnight on their sit-in demonstration.

Joining the protest on Saturday will be students of the sacked teachers many of whom were assaulted by the cops on Thursday night as the siege to the government office turned violent. They also plan to offer flowers and chocolates to the on-duty policemen who have been stationed at the headquarters of the state education department.

In the evening a march has been planned from Bikash Bhawan to Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, where the teachers and their students will participate.

“We demand immediate talks with the chief minister," said Chinmoy Mondal, one of the leaders of the protesting teachers.

Protesters vow to continue sit-in until the education minister Bratya Basu meets them.

Members of Save Democracy will march from Moulali to Dorina crossing on Saturday evening to protest against the police brutality on teachers.

The teachers, who had cleared the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) examination but lost their jobs after a Supreme Court order last month, are demanding that the state government take legal steps to reinstate them in their services.

The Supreme Court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-aided schools and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

The Bengal police had on Thursday defended the police action on the protesters saying they were trying to ensure safe passage for the employees and visitors at Bikash Bhawan, who were locked inside the building for over seven hours.

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari met the jobless teachers at their protest venue on Friday to extend support to them, while asserting that the party will not allow the assembly session scheduled next month to continue if there is no discussion on the issue.

"Our state president Sukanta Majumdar will also turn up at your protest site in a day or two. I will stay with you for the entire night one day. We will not allow the assembly session slated to be held in June if the ruling party attempts to scuttle our bid to raise your issue in the House. You lost your jobs for no fault of your part. You paid the price for the huge corruption by this state government," Adhikari said.