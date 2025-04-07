Rs 770 crore to upgrade strategic highway; NH717A, which passes through Bengal's two districts to enter Sikkim, will be widened

The Centre has allocated a sum of ₹770 crore widen and upgrade NH717A, reportedly for better connectivity to the China border in Sikkim.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road, transport and highways, made this announcement on his verified Facebook account on Sunday.

“An allocation of ₹770.25 crore has been approved for the widening and upgradation of NH-717A to a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders in West Bengal and Sikkim,” Gadkari said in a written statement on Facebook.

The highway traverses through two districts of Bengal, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong, to enter Sikkim.

The project covers 18.42km from Lava More to the start of Pedong bypass, both in

Bengal’s Kalimpong, and includes slope protection work along the Bagrakote-Kafer stretch in Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.

Work will also be undertaken along a 5.2km stretch from Reshi to Rhenock

in Sikkim.

NH10 is the arterial route that connects Sikkim with the rest of the country. However, this route is often disrupted during the monsoons, especially after hydel projects came up along the stretch in the last decade.

The new highway, which is not yet fully completed, has been seen as an alternative to NH10, long seen as the region’s lifeline, but prone to landslides during monsoon.

Gadkari also stressed on the importance of a climate-resilient alternative highway.

“As a climate-resilient alternative to NH10 — often disrupted during monsoons — the upgraded corridor will employ advanced technologies like Self Drilling Anchors and Gabion structures,” said Gadkari. “This initiative will significantly enhance regional connectivity, facilitate all-weather access, and boost tourism and socio-

economic development.”

The highway also holds much importance for the military establishment.

A central government survey for NH717 — there are two branching-out highways named 717A and 717B, had started soon after the Doklam stand-off between India and China in 2017.

Doklam is located at the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan. The region gained international attention during a military stand-off between India and China, triggered by Chinese road construction in the disputed area, which Bhutan and India opposed.

The NH717A, which is more than 140km long, starts from Bagrakote in Jalpaiguri district and ends at Ranipool after passing through Kalimpong district. Bagrakote is about 30km from Siliguri and Ranipool in Sikkim, 11km below Gangtok.

“However, from the Reshi-Rhencok area along the Kalimpong-Sikkim border, NH717B branches off north towards Menla in north Sikkim to cover a distance of around 94km,” said a source.

Menla and Nathu-la are separated by 20km. Doklam is 25km south of Nathu-la.