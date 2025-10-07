Rs 5 lakh each offered to families of the deceased effected by devilish disaster

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the flood-ravaged Nagrakata block in Jalpaiguri district, where she met families of the victims and announced a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package.

She assured that the state government would provide all possible assistance to the affected people and prioritise repair and restoration work in the region.

Arriving in Hasimara by flight from Calcutta, Mamata later travelled to Nagrakata — the worst-hit area in the district, where nine people have died in the Bamdanga area alone because of the flash floods.

Addressing a gathering of affected families, the chief minister said: “We are providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of all 23 persons who lost their lives in this natural disaster. Additionally, one member from each bereaved family will be offered a job as a special home guard. The state police will take necessary steps to facilitate these appointments.”

She announced that the government would construct new homes to rehabilitate displaced families and rebuild essential infrastructure such as roads and bridges that were damaged or washed away during the floods and landslides.

“Repair work is already underway on two bridges here in Nagrakata. We will also construct a new bridge at Dudhia, which connects to Mirik. This will take around a year. In the meantime, we will create temporary connectivity using hume pipes over the Balason River, since direct access between Mirik and Siliguri has been severed,” Mamata said.

The flash flood has claimed 33 lives, with 10 more bodies recovered — two from the hills and four each from Bamandanga and Cooch Behar. Mirik remains the worst-hit area, with 11 confirmed deaths.

While speaking to residents, Mamata issued a cautionary message, particularly for those living in low-lying areas. “We must remain vigilant for the next four to five days. If more water flows down from upstream rivers originating in Bhutan, fresh flooding could occur. I urge people in vulnerable zones to move to safer locations immediately.”

She also reiterated her long-standing demand for a joint river commission with Bhutan to better manage and monitor rivers flowing into North Bengal. “There are at least 56 rivers and streams that descend from Bhutan into the Dooars region. We have repeatedly asked for a joint river commission to help mitigate flood-related damage. I’ve written to the Prime Minister, but the Centre has not responded,” she said, expressing disappointment at the lack of engagement from the Union Government.

Mamata also acknowledged the heavy toll the disaster has taken on north Bengal’s tea industry. “We stand in solidarity with tea garden workers who have been affected. The state government will coordinate with tea estate managements to carry out all necessary repair and support work,” she added.

After concluding her visit to Nagrakata, the chief minister travelled to Siliguri and reached Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat in north Bengal. She is expected to visit the hill areas on Tuesday.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also arrived in north Bengal and visited some flood-affected locations, where he interacted with residents.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to arrive in Siliguri on Tuesday. He is likely to visit Mirik, another worst-affected area, said sources.