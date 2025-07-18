Rs 10-crore infrastructure projects launched by TMC run Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad

The Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) on Thursday launched infrastructure projects worth around ₹10 crore.

SMP sabhadhipati Arun Ghosh said the projects included a mini indoor hall, roads and infrastructure development of schools.

“We are focusing on the development of infrastructure at the schools located in all four blocks (Naxalbari, Matigara, Kharibari and Phansidewa). We will build a mini indoor hall at Hatighisha High School in Naxalbari block at a cost of ₹22.27 lakh and laid the foundation stone today (on Thursday). Similar halls have been planned in some other high schools, which are in other blocks,” he said.

The SMP, he said, would also spend ₹1.5 crore on the construction of drains, roads and culverts in Naxalbari block.

“We have received ₹6 crore from the state backwards class welfare department and the 15th finance commission. Soon, we will receive another ₹4 crore, which will also be spent on similar projects,” Ghosh added.

Tourism spots

The sabhadhipati said the SMP planned to develop two sites in Naxalbari block as eco-tourism spots.

The sites are Panighata and Rokomjote. “Earlier this week, we visited the spots along with representatives of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). The SMP and the SJDA want to jointly develop these locations,” he said.