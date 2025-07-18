MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 July 2025

Rs 10-crore infrastructure projects launched by TMC run Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad

SMP sabhadhipati Arun Ghosh said the projects included a mini indoor hall, roads and infrastructure development of schools

Our Correspondent Published 18.07.25, 01:05 PM
SMP representatives in Naxalbari on Thursday

SMP representatives in Naxalbari on Thursday

The Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) on Thursday launched infrastructure projects worth around 10 crore.

SMP sabhadhipati Arun Ghosh said the projects included a mini indoor hall, roads and infrastructure development of schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are focusing on the development of infrastructure at the schools located in all four blocks (Naxalbari, Matigara, Kharibari and Phansidewa). We will build a mini indoor hall at Hatighisha High School in Naxalbari block at a cost of 22.27 lakh and laid the foundation stone today (on Thursday). Similar halls have been planned in some other high schools, which are in other blocks,” he said.

The SMP, he said, would also spend 1.5 crore on the construction of drains, roads and culverts in Naxalbari block.

“We have received 6 crore from the state backwards class welfare department and the 15th finance commission. Soon, we will receive another 4 crore, which will also be spent on similar projects,” Ghosh added.

Tourism spots

The sabhadhipati said the SMP planned to develop two sites in Naxalbari block as eco-tourism spots.

The sites are Panighata and Rokomjote. “Earlier this week, we visited the spots along with representatives of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). The SMP and the SJDA want to jointly develop these locations,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

North Bengal Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) TMC Development Projects
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report, says no fair hearing

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry 'reversed the burden of proof', requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Latest chargesheet against Robert is yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT