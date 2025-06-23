Robbers clean out entire gold and diamond from jewellery shop at Hill Cart Road

A gang of armed robbers, including a woman, posed as buyers to enter a leading jewellery store at Hill Cart Road, the city's busiest thoroughfare, on Sunday afternoon and cleaned out the entire gold and diamond jewellery that was available there.

The daylight robbery has sent ripples shock across the city. Traders have demanded that police step up vigil in commercial areas immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have nabbed two persons allegedly involved in the loot. The quantum of the robbery is being kept under wraps for now.

Sources said that around 2.30pm, a group of six armed criminals, including the woman, entered the showroom. "The woman, with a couple of others, initially posed as buyers. Soon, other members of the gang joined them,” said a police officer.

Within minutes, robbers held the security personnel of the showroom at gunpoint, asked the employees to stand in a queue, made them kneel and tied up their hands.

“They first entered the shop like common buyers. Suddenly, they assaulted us, snatched our cellphones and tied us up,” security guard Rakshit Debnath said.

The attackers spoke in Hindi, employees said. They looted gold and diamond jewellery in the showroom, as well as some cash. While leaving, they locked the entrance. It is not clear how they left.

One of the employees who had somehow managed to hide his cell phone, freed himself and called up the police.

Soon, a team from Siliguri police station went to the spot. The police broke the lock and freed the employees and security personnel.

Senior police officers rushed in while alerts were passed to the police stations in and around the city and neighbouring districts. The police also set up checkpoints and started checking vehicles at the major entry and exit points.

The police also scanned the CCTV footage and circulated visuals of gang members.

Later in the afternoon, they managed to nab two suspected members of the gang from Hill Cart Road and a bylane.

Mayor Gautam Deb also went to the showroom after the incident. He spoke to senior police officials and told journalists that the police had started investigations in full force.

“The police have already arrested two persons. I have spoken with them. They are conducting the probe and have assured us that all the gang members will be arrested in due course,” said Deb.

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri, also visited the showroom. He spoke to the owner and others and said that the police should nab all those involved in the crime.

The incident has led to repercussions among the business fraternity. They pointed out that a few days back, criminals had robbed an ATM kiosk in the town and decamped with ₹10 lakh.

“It is shocking to know that an armed gang entered the jewellery showroom at a centrally located and busy place like the Hill Cart Road in broad daylight and carried out the loot. We want the police to take necessary steps so that such events do not recur,” said a representative of the Hill Cart Road Byabsayee Samiti.