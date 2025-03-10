Roaring start to lion safari by ‘March-end’ at North Bengal Wild Animal Park

Wildlife enthusiasts in north Bengal can soon experience the much-awaited lion safari at the North Bengal Wild Animal Park (NBWAP) in Siliguri, with authorities aiming to launch it by March-end.

The park authorities have put a pair of lions — nine-year-old male Suraj and seven-year-old female Tanaya — on display for visitors as part of their acclimatisation process.

The regal pair were brought from the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura on February 12, 2024, under an animal exchange programme.

E. Vijaykumar, the director of the NBWAP, popularly known as the Bengal Safari Park, confirmed that the final preparations for the safari are underway.

“We have been trying to start the lion safari soon. The necessary infrastructure is almost complete. Our target is to begin it by the end of this month or early next month,” he said.

Over the past month, authorities have been gradually introducing the lions to the display area to help them adjust to their new environment. The animals are rotationally kept in the public viewing zone to ensure a smooth transition before the safari begins.

“Only a few infrastructural jobs remain for the enclosure. The inner fencing installation is in progress and will be completed shortly. Once done, we will send a report to the higher authorities for final approval,” said an official source.

The enclosure has been designed to resemble the lions’ natural habitat, with rocky night shelters, grassy landscapes and open areas to provide ample sunlight, as lions prefer dry and open spaces. Work on the sewage system has also been completed.

The Bengal Safari Park is spread across an area of 297 hectares. It houses 11 Bengal tigers, Himalayan black bears, leopards, primates, gharials (fish-eating crocodiles), an aviary, and a nature interpretation centre.

The park remains a major tourist attraction in north Bengal, drawing 3.5 to 4 lakh visitors annually. The revenue generated has so far reached nearly ₹10 crore, officials said.

The park was inaugurated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016 to boost tourism in the region.