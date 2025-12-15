MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 December 2025

Armed attack over land dispute in North Dinajpur district claims 12-year-old's life

According to a police source, armed goons attacked the house of Md Zahid Alam of Jhaljhali village under the Matikunda gram panchayat in Islampur around 9pm on Saturday over a "long-standing land dispute"

Kousik Sen Published 15.12.25, 08:09 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

A 12-year-old girl was shot dead during an armed attack over a land dispute in Islampur subdivision, North Dinajpur district, on Saturday night.

Police arrested four persons and set up a police picket in the area to prevent further unrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police source, armed goons attacked the house of Md Zahid Alam of Jhaljhali village under the Matikunda gram panchayat in Islampur around 9pm on Saturday over a "long-standing land dispute".

“The attackers hurled bombs at the house and assaulted family members with sharp weapons. They also shot a 12-year-old girl, who was asleep, at point-blank range. She died on the spot,” a police officer said.

The girl was Zahid's daughter.

Two other members of the family were injured. They are being treated at the Islampur subdivisional hospital, some 8km from their village.

Residents said the clash was between Zahid and his neighbour Noor Alam. On Saturday, Noor allegedly led a group of goons to Zahid’s house. Zahid fled through the back door and hid in a bamboo grove.

“I asked my family members to lock themselves in and managed to escape through the back door,” Zahid said. “I could hear my family screaming and the sound of bombs and bullets.”

After the attackers left, Zahid returned to find his daughter with gunshot wounds and two other family members injured. “I have lodged a written complaint and want the culprits to get the strictest punishment,” he said.

Doctors at the Islampur hospital declared the girl dead.

A mob vandalised the house of one of the accused. Four persons were arrested and search is on for others.

Trinamool Congress district president Kanyalal Agarwal said: “It is shocking that a child was shot dead over a land dispute."

RELATED TOPICS

Land Dispute Child Death Gunshots North Dinajpur Armed Attacks
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Messi Kolkata event chaos: Fans seek refunds and legal options after show failure

Police outline refund steps organiser liability and consumer court remedies as outstation fans cite travel costs and unfulfilled promises advertised experiences
Suvendu Adhikari. File picture
Quote left Quote right

CM claims to be courageous. Why did she take the U-turn instead of visiting the event?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT