Residents block Dinhata-Cooch Behar road for two hours after woman dies, finger at police

Hundreds of residents of Harincharwra near here blocked the Dinhata-Cooch Behar road for two hours on Saturday morning to protest against the death of a woman because of alleged torture by police.

The protesters alleged that Ambiya Bibi, 55, had died after the police had assaulted her during a raid.

Sources said Amzad Ali, Ambiya’s son, runs a fast food stall on the embankment of the Torsha river at Harinchawra. On Thursday, the driver of a police vehicle was washing the vehicle on the riverbank when he had an altercation with Amzad.

On Friday night, a police team reached Amzad’s house in five vehicles. They searched the house and detained Amzad, his brother Emzad and their father Hafez.

“During the raid, some policemen beat up Ambiya Bibi and shoved her. She died on the spot. The police then left,” said a resident who joined the protests.

The blockade that started around 9.30am halted traffic along the route.

“We want to know why the raid was carried out and why three of our neighbours were detained. The police should explain whether any case had been filed against them or else, they should be released,” the protester said.

Senior police officers, including Chandan Das, the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), and Tapan Pal, the inspector-in-charge of Kotwali police station, reached the spot.

They spoke to the demonstrators and promised necessary steps. “We will listen to both sides. If any lapses are found, steps will be taken against persons concerned,” said Das.

Around 11.30am, the Harincharwra residents lifted the blockade and traffic resumed along the Dinhata-Cooch Behar road.

Ambiya’s body has been sent to MJN Medical College and Hospital for postmortem, sources said.