Repairs on 52km stretch of NH10 on April 18, 19; traffic disruptions expected

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which functions under the Union ministry of road transport and highways, has decided to close the 52km stretch between Sevoke and Rangpo of the NH10 intermittently for two days this month for repair and strengthening works.

This stretch of NH10, which is considered a lifeline of Sikkim as it is the principal road that connects the Himalayan state and the neighbouring Kalimpong with the rest of the country, was earlier maintained by the NH division of the Bengal PWD. A few months back, the NHIDCL took over.

On April 11, the project monitoring unit of the NHIDCL in Siliguri issued an order, stating that on April 18 and 19, this stretch would remain closed intermittently from 3am to 6pm.

“From 3am to 6am, the stretch will remain closed. Then, in every alternate hour, this stretch will open for traffic till 6pm. But for heavy vehicles, the stretch will be closed for the entire period from 3am to 6pm,” said a source.

To ensure that vehicles follow the restrictions, the NHIDCL has sought the help of the police, administration, forest and other authorities concerned.

Those associated with the tourism industry said tourists who would travel through the stretch during these two days would be told about the curbs so that they arrange their itineraries accordingly.

“It will take more time to travel from Sikkim or Kalimpong to Siliguri and vice versa on these two days. Tourists should make note of it and make their travel plans accordingly,” said a transporter based in Siliguri.