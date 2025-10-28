Ready reckoner for Bengal SIR: Elaborate exercise to start today, BLOs to visit homes from November 4

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in Bengal, which is scheduled for the Assembly election in the summer of 2026, from Tuesday. The Telegraph brings to you all that a voter must know about the SIR

What is SIR?

The SIR stands for special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The SIR is undertaken by the Election Commission of India on regular intervals across the country to ensure no genuine voter is excluded from the rolls and no ineligible voter is included in the rolls.

When was last SIR carried out in Bengal?

In Bengal, the last SIR was carried out in 2002. A total of 4.58 crore voters had figured in the post SIR rolls of 2002 in the state.

How will the SIR be carried out in Bengal?

Booth level officers (BLOs), who are government employees, will visit the homes of all 7.62 crore voters in the state who figure in the existing electoral rolls to distribute enumeration forms. Each voter — whose name figures in the rolls — will have to fill up the enumeration forms and submit it to the BLOs. Each voter will be given two forms each. One filled in form will be handed over to the BLOs and a voter can keep the second copy with him or her for future reference.

What documents have to be submitted with the enumeration form?

Those whose names figure in the SIR rolls of 2002 will not be required to submit any document. Those who don’t figure in the 2002 rolls, but their parents do, will not be required to submit any document either. They can mention their booth and part number mentioned in the 2002 rolls while filling up the enumeration form. The children of the 2002 voters will be required to submit any identity card like Aadhaar to establish their relationship with the 2002 voter.

Who will be required to submit documents to establish their eligibility?

Those of whom or their parents don’t figure in the 2002 lists, would have to submit any one of the 11 documents specified by the Election Commission to establish their eligibility. They can submit Aadhaar cards as an identity card. The persons whose links could not be established with the 2002 lists would be served notice by the election registration officers, where they have to explain why they could not be linked to

2002 rolls.

What if someone’s name doesn’t figure in the draft electoral rolls that would be published on December 9?

There is a window for claims and objection period between December 9 and January 8 where they can submit their claims for inclusion in the electoral rolls to the ERO by filling up form 6. The EC would hear each such case between December 9 to January 31 next year. If any voter is not satisfied with the ERO’s decision, he can appeal to the district magistrate. If the DM fails to satisfy the voter, the individual can appeal before the chief electoral officer of Bengal.

When will the final rolls be published?

The final electoral rolls would be published on February 7, 2026.

What will happen if one remains absent when the BLO visits his or her home?

The BLOs will visit the homes of each of the absent voters three times. In case any voter remains absent during all the three visits, there will be an option of filling up the enumeration form online.