Rare 'Spotless Baron' clicked in Sikkim’s Dzongu after five years

A rare species of butterfly, the Spotless Baron,has been photographed at Dzongu in north Sikkim by nature conservationist Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha after a gap of five years.

“This rare species, the Euthalia saitaphernes or Spotless Baron, has been photographed only in India, and that too at Dzongu in Sikkim,” Lepcha told The Telegraph over the phone on Thursday.

“The butterfly was captured on camera on October 19 after five years. So far, Dzongu is the only place in India where this species has been sighted,” he said.

Around 70km from Gangtok, Dzongu lies in Mangan in north Sikkim, known for its rich biodiversity and pristine natural environment.

Lepcha had earlier photographed the same species at Upper Dzongu in October 2020. A passionate lepidopterist, Lepcha has been documenting and studying butterfly species since 2016 and serves as president of the Butterfly Society of Sikkim.

“Over 700 species of butterflies are found across Sikkim, and more than 60 per cent of them can be spotted in the Dzongu area,” Lepcha said, highlighting the region’s ecological importance.

In recent years, Sikkim has emerged as a major destination for butterfly enthusiasts and lepidopterists. Besides Dzongu, areas such as Rimbi and the Kitam Bird Sanctuary have also become popular butterfly hotspots. Species like the Six-bar Swordtail, Spectacle Swordtail and Blue Duke regularly attract visitors and photographers.

Earlier this year, Sikkim made headlines when the first-ever live female Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly (Teinopalpus imperialis, Hope 1843) in India was captured in the wild at Ravangla in Namchi district.

The rare sighting, made by veterinary doctors Chewang Norbu Bhutia and Hishey Ongmu Bhutia in January 2025 at an altitude of about 7,500 feet, marked a milestone for butterfly research in India.

A source in the Butterfly Society of Sikkim said that the organisation has submitted a proposal to the state forest and environment department seeking targeted measures for butterfly conservation and promotion of butterfly tourism.