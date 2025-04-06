Ram Navami passed off peacefully across Bengal: Governor lauds TMC government for 'concerted effort'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday hailed the Mamata Banerjee government for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state.

Bose said the previous experiences of "political mudslinging and violence" appeared distant during this year's Ram Navami celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In a first of sorts in recent memory and in several years, Ram Navami has passed off peacefully across the State of West Bengal. The concerted effort of all has paid off," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Bose said the state government and the political parties had joined hands to ensure that Ram Navami was celebrated in a joyful manner.

"Governor Bose thanked the people, above all, for responding to his appeal over the last few days to celebrate Shri Ram Navami with the dignity it deserves," the statement said.

"The Chief Minister and the government made a comprehensive plan and deployed an adequate number of security forces. The mechanism put in place is on high alert. The administrative drive and competence were on full display as it was a great success for everyone to ensure that people celebrated the festival in an atmosphere of joy and peace," it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.