MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Raju Bista writes to Mamata Banerjee, flags WBCS language rejig, urges prompt corrective steps

Santhali, Hindi removed as compulsory paper options, Nepali out as optional subject

Our Correspondent Published 02.06.25, 10:26 AM
Raju Bista; (right) Mamata Banerjee

Raju Bista; (right) Mamata Banerjee

Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, sent a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, flagging the changes made in the choice of regional languages for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) exams.

“I have received representations from the Hills Student Union of North Bengal University, and the All Bengal Adivasi Students’ Association. They have highlighted specific discriminatory practices in the revised examination scheme and syllabus. That is why I have sent the letter to the chief minister so that necessary changes can be made,” said Bista.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that according to a notification issued by the state government in July 2024, Bengali or Nepali are the two language options that the candidates can choose for the compulsory general paper of the WBCS mains exam.

“Santhali and Hindi have been removed from the options of the compulsory general paper,” pointed out Bista.

“Also, Nepali has been removed from the list of optional subjects, which also includes some regional languages,” added the BJP MP.

He pointed out that because of such a decision, a considerable number of candidates who had studied in Santhali or Hindi medium would not be able to appear in the exams, as they did not know Bengali or even Nepali.

“Also, many candidates from the hills and north Bengal as a whole could opt for Nepali as one of the optional subjects. They do not have that option anymore. It poses a significant barrier to students who have completed their education in Nepali, Santhali or Hindi mediums, and they now find themselves disadvantaged in the state-level competitive exam,” he said.

Last month, an organisation representing tribal students underscored the changes in the language options for the WBCS.

“Many job aspirants from among the tribal community find themselves at a severe disadvantage when they want to appear in the WBCS exam because of this change. We want the state government to provide WBCS aspirants more language options in the compulsory paper, along with Bengali and Nepali,” a tribal student
had said.

The MP said he wanted immediate suspension of this notification.

“In my letter, I also requested that corrective measures be initiated in consultation with affected stakeholders to ensure that students are not penalised for their linguistic background or their medium of education,” said Bista.

The state Public Service Commission conducts competitive examinations for the WBCS in three phases each year — Preliminary, Mains and Personality Test.

RELATED TOPICS

West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Raju Bista Mamata Banerjee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and Russia eye another prisoner exchange hours after 'Operation Spider’s Web'

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian airbases across three time zones, targeting military assets thousands of kms from the battlefield and reportedly destroyed 40 warplanes
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT