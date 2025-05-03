Railway security ramped up; focus on stations near Bangladesh border and tracks in Siliguri corridor

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which covers the Northeast and almost the entire north Bengal, has launched joint patrolling by different security agencies near the India-Bangladesh border and ramped up protection measures at railway stations to ensure the safety of passengers and assets.

Sources in the NFR said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was working in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the BSF.

“These security agencies are conducting joint patrolling in the sensitive areas near the Bangladesh border. The initiative has been taken to enhance surveillance and prevent any untoward incident on the railway tracks which run close to the international boundary. The joint patrolling was carried out in different divisions of the NFR with a focus on sectors adjoining the Bangladesh border,” said a release issued by the NFR on Thursday.

The tracks which connect the Northeast pass through the strategic Siliguri corridor — also referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck” for being the slimmest part of the Indian sub-continent with Nepal and Bangladesh borders on the north and the south. Railway stations like New Jalpaiguri and Balurghat are barely 5km from the Bangladesh border.

The sources said a joint foot patrolling was conducted from the New Maynaguri station to the New Domohoni station of the Alipurduar division.

“The on-foot inspection along the railway tracks aimed to ensure track safety, prevent illegal crossings and detect any suspicious activity. In the Katihar division, joint foot patrolling was carried out from Haldibari zero point to Haldibari railway station. This area near the international border is being patrolled intensively to instill a sense of security in passengers,” said a source.

The Haldibari station, which is near the border, is along the railway route that connects Bangladesh through Chilahati. Mitali Express, a train that connects Dhaka with NJP, was introduced on this route, but the services have been suspended for months after the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring country.

“The rail route that connects the Northeast through Siliguri is the most important mode of transport in India. Considering the proximity to Bangladesh and the deterioration in bilateral relations with the neighbouring country since August last year, it is evident that the railway authorities intend to fortify the railway infrastructure in this region,” said a retired army officer in Siliguri.

The security checks at the railway stations have also been increased, RPF sources said. In Balurghat, the RPF is checking trains, passengers and even the railway employees.

On Thursday, the RPF and the GRP conducted an awareness camp at the stations where they apprised people of the initiatives to prevent any untoward incident.

“We are working together to ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets. We are also making efforts to prevent smuggling through trains,” an RPF officer posted in Balurghat said.

Additional reporting by our Raiganj correspondent