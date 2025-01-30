Raiganj jail amps up vigil on visitors in bid to prevent inmates from planning escape

Authorities of the district correctional home in Raiganj have planned to heighten vigil at the facility in a bid to prevent inmates from hatching plans to escape.

The move comes in the wake of an inmate's escape earlier this month, which was planned inside the correctional home and executed when the inmate was being escorted back after a court visit.

Sajjak Alam, an accused in a murder case, had drawn up the plan for his escape while sitting behind bars here, a police probe revealed.

On January 15, while Alam was on his way back in a police vehicle to the correctional home after being produced in court in Islampur, he fired at two policemen who were escorting him and fled the spot in Pannjipara.

Within a couple of days, the police located Alam. As they surrounded him at Kichaktola village and asked him to surrender, Alam fired at the police. In the ensuing gun battle, Alam suffered bullet wounds and died soon after in a hospital.

It was found that Abdul Hussain, a Bangladeshi, had supplied him with a firearm and live ammunition while he was in court lockup.

The police nabbed Hussain, his accomplice, and two others for helping him escape.

“During the investigation, it was found that Sajjak Alam had made the entire plan at the correctional home in Raiganj. He met some people by pretending they were his family members and hatched the entire plan of where he would get the gun, from which area he would escape, who would provide him with a ride on a bike, everything,” said a police source.

The police also learnt that some other inmates had hints about Alam’s plan to flee.

“They, however, kept mum, either because they were threatened or promised some benefit,” the source added.

Following these findings, officers at the Raiganj correctional home have come up with certain decisions, especially related to the screening of visitors of inmates.

“From now on, only the closest family members of any inmate would be allowed to meet him/her. Distant relatives, in-laws and likewise, will not be allowed. Also, a comprehensive dossier about all the visitors of each inmate would be maintained,” said Shashanka Mandal, the assistant jailor at the facility.

Mandal said that if it was found that the visitor of any inmate had a criminal background, that meeting would be specially monitored.

He added that so far, there were 26 CCTV cameras at the correctional facility. However, 16 more cameras would be set up here to monitor the meetings of inmates and visitors more closely.

“We will also monitor their telephonic conversation to abort any attempt of escape,” he said.

At the correctional home, every inmate will be searched when they enter or are taken out of the cell for any reason, he further added.