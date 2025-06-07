QR code for trash pick and disposal: Waste management becomes 'smart'

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Jalpaiguri zilla parishad has introduced a “smart” solid waste management system powered by QR code tracking and GPS-enabled logistics.

The system aims to transform how waste is collected, tracked and processed in rural areas. The system is already in place in two gram panchayats in Mainaguri block.

According to the plan that aims to carry out proper collection and disposal of garbage, every household in the rural area will receive a unique QR code linked to their address and waste details.

Waste collection workers, each of whom will have an app installed on their cell phones and personal login credentials, will scan the QR code in each house. This will record the time and frequency of waste collection from each household and help ensure waste segregation at source between biodegradable and non-biodegradable matter.

The project is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Mission Nirmal Bangla, and its core objective is to bring digital precision and accountability to the daily operations of rural waste collection, sources said. “This is the first time that such a system is being implemented anywhere in Bengal,” claimed Raunak Agarwal, the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Jalpaiguri.

“Every sweeper will have a mobile application with his/her login ID. When they visit a household, they will scan that home’s unique QR code. This will give us live data on when and where garbage is being collected,” he added.

“GPS tracking systems have been installed on every waste-collecting e-cart. This allows the district administration to see whether the vehicles are reaching all assigned households and community areas each day. A fixed route will be prepared for each vehicle, and their adherence to the route will be tracked in real time,” the ADM added.

The ADM also said this would help the administration detect whether e-carts were following their designated routes and if every locality was being covered.

“The segregation of waste will also improve because we can see what kind of waste is being collected from which area. The system is not limited to individual homes. QR codes are also being installed at public spaces such as markets, ‘haats’ (weekly rural markets), schools, colleges and resorts,” he said.

“Even areas that are currently used as informal dumping grounds will be brought under QR code surveillance to improve tracking and accountability. At present, the system has begun in Maynaguri, where QR codes have already been installed in many homes. Around 10,000 QR codes have been printed so far. The full rollout across the Jalpaiguri district will require approximately 5.5 lakh QR codes,” he added.

Sources said the waste-collection workers, many of whom are employed through local self-help groups (SHGs), would be trained to use the mobile app, which is central to the new system.

“Their attendance, performance, and daily routes will all be digitally logged, reducing the possibility of human error or absenteeism,” said sources.

Officials believe the system will also have a wider social impact by encouraging behavioural change.

“Residents will be more conscious about how they dispose of their garbage once they know it is being monitored digitally. The initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and personal responsibility, alongside ensuring technical efficiency,” said an official.

The ADM also said that all data from the field, including segregation, collection, transport and processing, would be compiled in a management information system (MIS) at the district level.