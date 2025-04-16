Push for military-civilian synergy 

A programme to enhance the coordination between the military and civilian institutions to boost national security kicked off on Tuesday in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, which shares borders with China and Nepal.

The military-civil fusion is being organised at Gangtok Military Station by the 17th mountain division of the army.

Senior army officials, along with the chief secretary and the DGP of the state, attended the inaugural session. Other state government officials and the vice-chancellors of the universities in Sikkim were also present.

“The idea is to bring together the key stakeholders from the army, the state administration, law enforcement agencies and academia to strengthen national security and promote integrated development in the strategically important region of Sikkim,” said a source.

The event underscored the importance of seamless coordination between civil and military institutions and will position Sikkim as a model for integrated and eco-sensitive development, highlighting how eﬀectively a military-civil fusion can act as a

force multiplier.

“It aims to enhance inter-agency synergy, foster mutual understanding and create a replicable model of development and security,” the source said.

The initiative will continue till April 24. During these days, there will be contact sessions, online deliberations, panel discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions, ﬁeld visits and cross-establishment visits.

The discussions will be on a slew of topics related to national security and regional prosperity, with a focus on bridging operational understanding, enhancing cooperation in internal security and border management, infrastructure planning, including the development of dual-use infrastructure and disaster response coordination, sources said.

A retired army officer based in Siliguri said such initiatives had been taken in some other countries, including China and the US, to use the civil institutions and infrastructure, while ensuring coordinated efforts by the military and the civil authorities in different circumstances.

“It is an effective initiative that will eventually strengthen national security. Such integration is necessary these days,” he said.

On April 24, the governor and the chief minister of Sikkim are expected to attend the valedictory session of the event, along with senior army officers.