Punjab couple held with fake notes in Malda

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt along the India-Nepal border in Naxalbari on Friday, arresting two individuals and recovering 410 grams of morphine

Our Bureau Published 22.06.25, 10:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Baishnabnagar police in Malda on Saturday arrested a couple from Chandigarh for their alleged involvement in peddling fake Indian currency notes (FICNs).

Gopal Dabi ,45 and his wife Saroj Dabi, 44, hail from Premnagar under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana division police in Punjab. Police sources said they were detained with counterfeit currency with a face value of 50,000 in 500 denomination following source information.

“We are now investigating whether they came to Malda to collect the fake notes and planned to circulate them in Punjab,” a police officer said.

Morphine seized

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt along the India-Nepal border in Naxalbari on Friday, arresting two individuals and recovering 410 grams of morphine.

Acting on a tip-off, the 41st battalion of the SSB, led by inspector Abhinaw Kumar, intercepted two suspects near Satbhaiya, adjacent to border pillar 89/4 in Panitanki.

“The suspects were riding a motorbike when they were stopped. During the search, we recovered four packets of morphine, two mobile phones, 740 in cash and identity documents,” said an SSB officer.

