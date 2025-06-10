MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Protests after youth murders fiancee

Our Correspondent Published 10.06.25, 11:52 AM
Locals burn tyres while staging a road blockade to protest the murder murder at Laxmipur in North Dinajpur on Monday. Picture by Kousik Sen

Tension sparked in the Chopra block of North Dinajpur on Monday after a local youth murdered his 20-year-old fiancee on Sunday.

Nargis Parveen, from Laxmipur village, went missing on Sunday morning. Her marriage had been arranged to Sultan, a local youth, said a source.

Unsuccessful in tracing Parveen, her family filed a complaint at the Chopra police station, naming Sultan and his family.

On Sunday evening, Sultan went to the police station and confessed that he had killed Parveen. He directed officers to a tea plantation in the Chutiakhor area of the block, where the girl’s body was found.

Sultan, however, did not reveal his motive or how he killed her.

On Monday, after the news spread, a section of agitated villagers blocked a road, burnt tyres and shouted slogans demanding the arrest of others, who they alleged were involved in the murder.

A team from the local police station spoke to them and managed to disperse the protestors in an hour.

Parveen’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

