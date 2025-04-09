Protesters of Waqf Act blocking NH12 clash with police at Raghunathpur in Murshidabad

Trouble broke out at Raghunathpur in Murshidabad on Tuesday after a large group of students and youths, who blocked the NH12 for more than an hour to protest against the newly enacted Waqf Act by the Narendra Modi government, clashed with police.

Sources said the police reached Umarpur under Raghunathganj police station limits, the spot where the protesters were agitating, and tried to disperse them from the highway that connects Calcutta with north Bengal.

However, the protesters started throwing stones at the cops.

In retaliation, the police resorted to baton charge. Later on, a large police contingent reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“Four policemen and two protesters were injured during the clash. They were rushed to a hospital in Jangipur. The mob set two police vehicles on fire,” said a source.

Md Akhruzzaman, the minister of state for power in Bengal, condemned the incident and said nobody should fall into the trap laid by people trying to create unrest inthe state.

“I would urge all not to get into the trap of those who are trying to make Bengal unstable,” said the minister.

Former Congress MLA from Behrampore, Manoj Chakraborty, said all those who were deprived by the Centre that introduced the Waqf Act, had started to fight back.

“This is just the beginning. The agitation will spread throughout the country and then the Centre and the state would have to face the wrath of the deprived,” said Chakraborty.