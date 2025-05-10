Prod for tour operators on statehood event

The Sikkim tourism department has issued an advisory to the stakeholders of the tourism industry across the state to decorate their establishments as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of statehood and promote tourism in the mountain state.

Sikkim merged with India in 1975. The state is celebrating its 50 years of statehood and has lined up several programmes during the current month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state to attend the celebrations.

On Thursday, C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of the state tourism and civil aviation department, issued an appeal to the stakeholders where it was mentioned that all tourism-related entities, including hotels, restaurants, homestays and travel agencies, should join hands to showcase Sikkim’s “vibrant spirit and warm hospitality”.

These establishments have been asked to decorate their premises with lights and flowers, hoist the national flag, and maintain cleanliness and a welcoming atmosphere

for tourists.

“The establishments have been asked to make the arrangements on May 13 and keep the same throughout this month on the occasion of the statehood celebration,” said

a source.

In the letter, Rao said the arrangements should be made to honour the Prime Minister and promote Sikkim as a premier tourist destination of India.

“The state government and different organisations are hosting various events on the occasion of 50 years of statehood. But as the prime celebrations have been planned for this month, it has been decided to rope in the tourism sector, which is a major employment generator in Sikkim,” the source said.

Those associated with tourism have welcomed the initiative. “This year, Sikkim has been steadily drawing tourists, and we expect the footfall to go up during the coming months. The initiative to decorate the hotels and other accommodations and establishments will encourage people to visit the state,” said a Siliguri-based hotelier who runs hotels in Sikkim.

Meeting

On Friday, V.B. Pathak, the chief administrator and cabinet secretary of Sikkim, and R. Telang, the chief secretary, held a meeting with officials of different departments at the Tashiling secretariat in Gangtok to review preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to Sikkim.

The meeting primarily focused on security, emergency response, and logistical arrangements for the PM’s visit.