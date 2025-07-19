Narendra Modi accuses Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of facilitating infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of facilitating infiltration and providing the intruders with forged documents of citizenship.

“Trinamool here is providing fake documents to the infiltrators in their interest. This is a threat to national security. This is a conspiracy and we will not allow this,” said the Prime Minister at a public rally in Durgapur on Friday.

He said actions would be taken against those who were not Indian nationals. “We will take action against the infiltrators as per our Constitution. You need a BJP government here to stop all such conspiracies,” said Modi.

Modi’s statement comes at a time when Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been accusing BJP-run states of pushing back migrant workers from Bengal on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators because of their mother tongue.

Recently, some migrant workers from Bengal working in Maharashtra, Odisha and a few other BJP-ruled states were detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis. Some were even pushed into Bangladesh and had to be brought back after they were found to be Bengal residents.

Not naming Mamata in his speech even once, Modi said that Trinamool was allowing infiltration as part of its “politics of appeasement”. Moving away from the issue of infiltration, Modi held Trinamool’s corruption responsible for thousands of school teachers losing their jobs.

“It was the result of the Trinamool’s corruption that the teachers had to lose their jobs. Their families are now suffering. From primary to higher education, the Trinamool has destroyed the system. What is happening here is deeply worrying. Even the court also said it was a systematic fraud,” he said.

He said school students are suffering because of lack of teachers. Trinamool has put their fate in the darkness.

Modi also mentioned the horrific rape and murder incident of a young physician at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year during his nearly 40-minute speech.

“Even the hospitals are not safe for women in the state. You may remember the horrific torture on a young doctor and her murder and how the Trinamool government was trying to save the culprits. The nation has not yet forgotten the incident, but again a daughter was tortured in another college. This time, the culprits are linked to the Trinamool,” said Modi.

Though Modi spoke about the RG Kar doctor, his home minister Amit Shah did not meet the parents of the deceased doctor when they had gone to meet him. The parents have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the CBI probe.

Talking about the “bleak” industrial scenario in Bengal, Modi said no fresh investment had come to the state during Trinamool rule as entrepreneurs are scared to invest here.

“Bengal has lost its glory as the state government could not save the lives and properties of the people here. What happened in Murshidabad? Police here are not impartial. Who will come to invest here in this atmosphere? Many companies have already left Bengal. We will bring back the glory if the BJP come to power here,” Modi said.

Modi urged people in the rally to remove Trinamool in 2026 and promised to bring real change to the state.

“You now give the BJP a chance here this time and we will bring real change and development in Bengal. The state will ride the growth of the nation,” Modi thundered.

Before moving to the stage of the public rally, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several natural gas, petroleum, railway and power-related projects worth nearly ₹5400 crore from a government event in Durgapur.