Police attacked in Malda

A police constable and two civic volunteers sustained serious injuries while several others were left with minor wounds after a group of goons attacked them in the Nagrai area of Narhatta gram panchayat under the Englishbazar police station limits on Tuesday morning.

A police vehicle was also vandalised.

Tensions have been running high in the locality since Sunday night, following a clash between two groups. During the unrest, a number of temporary stalls at a weekly market, a club and several houses were ransacked.

Police intervened swiftly and arrested five persons suspected of instigating the violence. They were produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for five days.

When the police worked to restore order, a fresh attack was launched against them on Tuesday morning. A reinforcement team was quickly deployed to bring the situation under control.

The police confirmed that the situation remained tense in the locality.