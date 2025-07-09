Plea for ropeway to link Darjeeling, Bista's proposal aims to ease traffic

BJP MP Raju Bista has approached the Centre to set up a ropeway connecting Darjeeling and Ghoom to ease road traffic between the two places.

The Darjeeling MP placed the demand before Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways. Ghoom and Darjeeling are 8km apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill architects have long been advocating ropeways for public transport in the mountainous region.

“I have proposed the development of a ropeway between Ghoom and Darjeeling under the Parvatmala project,” said Bista. “This will provide a clean and efficient transportation alternative, reduce traffic pressure and enhance connectivity in a region facing increasing congestion.”

While presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the National Ropeways Development Programme — Parvatmala — would be taken up in the PPP mode. The project was touted as an ecologically sustainable alternative to roads in difficult hilly areas.

Last month, the ministry of road transport and highways engaged a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for an alternative road from Darjeeling to Teesta Bazar via Lebong.

Darjeeling virtually crawls during peak tourism seasons, with commuters having to spend nearly 2.5 hours to cover an 8km stretch from Ghoom to Darjeeling. This is because all roads to Darjeeling from Gangtok/Kalimpong, Siliguri/Kurseong, Mirik or even fringe areas like Mungpoo and Takdah pass through the Ghoom-Darjeeling stretch.

The DPR is being seen as the first concrete step towards finding alternative solutions to Darjeeling’s traffic woes.

Apart from the ropeway, Bista has also demanded an alternative highway to Darjeeling from Siliguri.

“The current NH110 (formerly NH55), built during the British era, is extremely congested, causing major delays and stress to residents and tourists alike,” said Bista.

The MP has requested the central ministry to explore the new alignment of the Siliguri-Orali-Balason-Dhotrey-Pussumbing-Ghoom-Dareeling route.