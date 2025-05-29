People of Bengal don't want cruel govt: PM Modi slams TMC over Malda and Murshidabad violence

Hooligans had a free run in Murshidabad because of the Trinamool’s appeasement politics, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during a public meeting at north Bengal’s Alipurduar, where he inaugurated a gas pipeline service and addressed a public meeting.

“For appeasement politics, hooligans given free run in Murshidabad. People of Bengal don't want cruel government, have no faith in TMC dispensation. What happened in Malda, Murshidabad districts example of cruelty of present regime in Bengal,” said Modi on the recent riots that took place in the state during the Waqf protests in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 14, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation, which sought a probe into the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose inquiry the petitioner wanted to be monitored by the court.

A week later, a report by a committee set up by the Calcutta High Court for the identification and rehabilitation of victims of anti-Waqf protests-related violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district said that the local police were "inactive and absent" during the incidents at Dhulian on April 11.

Violence broke out in parts of Murshidabad, including Samserganj, Suti, and Dhulian, in April amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Three people were killed, several others injured and displaced because of the riots.

The Prime Minister also repeated his charge of corruption against the ruling Trinamool.

“TMC regime not ready to accept its mistakes in school jobs scam, it is blaming courts, judicial system, corruption destroyed families, lives of teachers in Bengal,” said Modi on school service commission's alleged irregularities.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the latest India-Pakistan conflict and Operation Sindoor.

“Terrorists had dared to wipe out sindoor of our sisters, but our forces made them realise strength of sindoor. Terrorism, mass murder biggest expertise of Pakistan army; whenever there is war, they face defeat,” said the PM on Operation Sindoor's success.

During the inauguration of the Rs 1,1010 crore gas pipeline project, Modi said Bengal’s participation in Viksit Bharat is expected and essential.

Earlier, TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said in a video message, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bengal today. We extend our welcome to the prime minister. But we also want to remind the prime minister that Rs 1.7 lakh crore is still owed to Bengal by the central government."

She said, "Will the prime minister tell the people of Bengal when this money is going to be given to Bengal and why this money is being denied?"

The TMC leader accused the Centre of discriminating against states ruled by non-NDA parties.

"Mr Narendra Modi is like a migratory bird. He comes to Bengal only when elections are in the air.

"But Mr Narendra Modi repeatedly discriminates between BJP-ruled states and opposition-ruled states. Mr Narendra Modi repeatedly discriminates against the people of Bengal. We urge the prime minister to stop this discrimination because the people of Bengal are very aware," she said.