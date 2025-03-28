Patient dies, nursing home attacked

A group of persons ransacked a private nursing home on the southern outskirts of Siliguri late on Wednesday evening after a CPM leader hailing from neighbouring Jalpaiguri district, who was admitted there, died.

A team from the New Jalpaiguri police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb intervened and visited the nursing home. In his presence, the deceased’s body was handed over to the family.

Sources said Soukat Ali, 40, a resident of Lalschool under Rajganj block, Jalpaiguri, a former member of the Sanyasikata panchayat, was ailing and had been to Hyderabad for treatment.

After his return recently, when his haemoglobin deficiency became acute, he was taken to a private nursing home on Wednesday. When his health worsened, he was shifted to another private nursing home where he died in the evening, said relative Md Hakimuddin.

As the news of his death spread, some people reached the private nursing home and ransacked it. The police controlled the situation.

On Thursday, tension brewed as hundreds of people from Lalschool reached the private nursing home to bring back Ali’s body to the village. Police personnel reached the spot again. Trinamool veteran Deb also reached the nursing home with one of Ali’s relatives.

He spoke to the nursing home authorities, and in his presence, the body was handed over to the family.

“When he was brought to the nursing home, the authorities here formed a medical board for his treatment. He got blood transfusion, but unfortunately, could not survive,” said Deb.

He condemned the ransacking of the private nursing home. “Whatever happened here yesterday (Wednesday) was not right. Such incidents should not take place, ”he added.