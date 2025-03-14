MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 March 2025

Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law granted permission to be approver in Bengal school jobs scam

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate have interrogated Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya and in one of its supplementary charge sheets, his name was found to be an accused beneficiary

PTI Published 14.03.25, 05:04 PM
Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee File picture

The son-in-law of arrested Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was granted permission by a special court to be an approver in the school jobs scam, ED sources said.

His son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya was also named as an accused beneficiary in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in 2022 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore primary teacher recruitment scam. His close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested at that time.

"Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya wanted to turn an approver in the case. He approached the special ED court in this regard, and it granted him permission," a source said.

Bhattacharya is likely to give a confidential statement before a magistrate, the source said.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate have interrogated Bhattacharya and in one of its supplementary charge sheets, his name was found to be an accused beneficiary.

The sources said that Bhattacharya is keen to disclose the money trail to the special court.

On the day of Chatterjee's arrest in 2022, the ED had unearthed Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Partha Chatterjee Primary Teachers Recruitment Scam Trinamul Congress (TMC) Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In no hurry for ceasefire, Vladimir Putin demands numerous Ukrainian concessions

Putin’s remarks suggested he wanted to draw out cease-fire negotiations or make a truce impossible. Ukraine’s leader called the response 'manipulative'
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting blame on others

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT