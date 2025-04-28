Pakistan Rangers detain BSF jawan, pregnant wife to visit office to seeks answers

Rajni Shaw, the pregnant wife of BSF jawan Poornam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, was scheduled to catch a train to Pathankot on Sunday to find out details, but will instead take a flight to Chandigarh on Monday afternoon.

"I did not take the train today (Amritsar Mail) as it would have been a 37-hour journey. A flight will help me reach the BSF office in Pathankot in a much shorter time," said the three-month-pregnant Rajni, 34, sitting at her home in Rishra, Hooghly.

"They said that my husband will return home soon. However, I can't sit here any longer. I want to visit his office in Punjab's Pathankot, where he was posted, to find out more details," added Rajni, who is also the mother of an eight-year-old son.

A family member said they reconsidered Rajni's travel plan by train to Pathankot because of her pregnancy.

"She is three months pregnant and it is a very crucial time. So, a long train journey would not be a wise decision," said the family member.

The flight to Chandigarh is scheduled to depart from Calcutta airport at around 1.30pm. It is likely to take her around 2 hours and 30 minutes to reach Chandigarh. She plans to take a car to travel to Pathankot, which is around 250km from Chandigarh.

Poornam, 37, joined the BSF in 2008 and is currently posted as a constable with the 182nd battalion.

He had inadvertently crossed the International Border near Firozpur on Wednesday and entered Pakistani territory.

The jawan was immediately detained by Pakistan Rangers and taken into custody.

On Sunday, a team of BSF officers from its Kalyani camp in Nadia visited Rishra.

They spoke to Rajni to reassure her that the government was trying its best to rescue Poornam from Pakistan's custody.

A distraught Rajni said that if the BSF officers in Pathankot failed to inform her about the exact whereabouts of her husband, she would move to Delhi and try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal for her husband's rescue at the earliest.