Pahalgam terror attack: Reclaim POK, 'time to teach Pakistan a lesson', says Abhishek

Trinamul Congress MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew and heir-apparent Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that it was time to teach Pakistan a lesson and reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead.

His assertion came hours after the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat in which the Diamond Harbour MP criticised the peddling of a narrative to benefit the BJP.

Without taking names, Abhishek posted a statement on X in the afternoon in a statement meant to attack the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“Over the past few days, I have been closely following the conduct of the mainstream media and those at the helm of Union Govt. Instead of deeply investigating the lapses that led to this unprecedented terror attack in PAHALGAM, they seem more focused on pushing a narrative that benefits a particular political party,” Abhishek wrote.

The Diamond Harbour MP said that it was time to rise above petty politics and decisively confront the issue, with finality.

“This is not the moment for more surgical strikes or symbolic threats to Pakistan. It’s time to TEACH THEM A LESSON in the language they understand. It’s time to RECLAIM Pakistan Occupied KASHMIR…. Period,” added Abhishek.

Twenty-six civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran near Pahalgam. The Trinamool Congress has been scathing in its attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, holding him directly responsible for what it called an unforgivable, colossal security failure.

Bengal’s ruling party has also been demanding Shah’s resignation from the post.

Leader after leader of the TMC has condemned the incident, attributing the April 22 terror attack to lapses in intelligence, surveillance and border vigilance, while accusing the BJP of prioritising the politicisation — and communalisation — of national tragedies.

Abhishek had attacked the Modi government on the night of April 22, hours after the massacre on Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, in a strongly worded statement on X.

The Trinamool national general secretary had called out the saffron regime on the “failure” of its promises, policies and propaganda.

“Today’s terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir is not only unfortunate and horrifying but it must serve as a clarion call for the GoI,” Abhishek had posted.

“This is the same government that claimed demonetisation would end black money and terror funding and that the abrogation of Article 370 would bring lasting peace to the region. Yet, today’s tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the failure…,” he had added.