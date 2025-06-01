On Mamata turf, Amit Shah invokes Operation Sindoor, says people will teach 'TMC a lesson in 2026'

At a meeting of BJP workers in Kolkata, Union home minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of insulting Indian women by criticising Operation Sindoor — a military strike that, according to him, led to the killing of "hundreds of terrorists" inside Pakistan.

Targeting the chief minister’s stance on Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader accused her of betraying women. “Mamata Banerjee is criticising Operation Sindoor to appease Muslim vote bank in Bengal. By criticising Operation Sindoor, Mamata Banerjee is insulting mothers and sisters of this country. Mothers, sisters of Bengal would teach Mamata Banerjee and TMC a lesson in 2026 polls for criticising Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The home minister questioned Banerjee's silence on the Pahalgam terror attack. “Mamata Banerjee remained silent when tourists from Bengal were killed in Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

Murshidabad 'state-sponsored riot'

Shah said the recent violence in Murshidabad was not spontaneous but orchestrated by the state.

“Recently, violence broke out in Murshidabad. Our home ministry suggested the deployment of BSF soldiers, but they did not call BSF because if BSF had gone to the violence-hit area, then they would have saved Hindus. Our party workers went to the HC, and on the high court's order, BSF came and saved Hindus. TMC leaders stood there and kept provoking violence; they abused BSF soldiers. I have no hesitation in saying that Bengal government ministers were a part of these riots and this was a state-sponsored riot,” Shah alleged.

'TMC blocks border security measures for electoral gains'

The home minister alleged that the TMC government intentionally blocks border security measures for electoral gains. “TMC would never give required land to BSF, as it wants infiltration to continue for the party to remain in power,” he said. “Mamata Banerjee can never stop infiltration in Bengal, only BJP can do that.”

Shah drew a direct link between national security and the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls. “We have asked her for land to create the fence. She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen. Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi's government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer. Tenure of Mamata didi as CM is set to end in 2026, BJP would form next govt in Bengal," he said.

Direct challenge

The BJP leader also challenged the CM to contest without alleged electoral malpractice. “If Didi has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank. Our people were killed in Pahalgam. Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach. She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor," he said.

Shah inaugurates new CFSL building in Kolkata

The home minister on Sunday lauded the role of forensic science in cracking cases and said that the Centre has plans to spend Rs 2,800 crore for the modernisation of forensic infrastructure in the country.

Shah said the Centre would spend Rs 1,300 crore to set up nine more campuses of NSFU and another Rs 860 crore to establish seven more CFSLs in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Bihar.

The BJP leader, who inaugurated a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat on the outskirts of Kolkata, said that the modernisation of the forensic infrastructure would help the country to establish a foolproof, evidence-based criminal justice system.