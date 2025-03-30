MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Off-road riding thrills on hill trails: All-terrain vehicle adventure revs up in Peshok

Avijit Sinha Published 30.03.25, 06:33 AM
The ATV adventure park opens in Peshok to boost adventure tourism

Adventure enthusiasts visiting the Darjeeling hills during the summer season have reasons to cheer on wheels.

An eco-adventure club based in Peshok, a hilly hamlet and a popular tourist destination around 65km from here, has opened an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) park in Gumbadara, a prominent location of the hamlet.

“We have introduced three trails where tourists and adventure enthusiasts can enjoy off-road riding on ATVs. We have trained drivers to take visitors on trails,” said Yogesh Gurung, a representative of the Peshok Eco-Adventure Club.

"Earlier, there were ATVs but only for metalled roads. Now, tourists can experience off-roading,” he added.

According to him, the three designated trails are of 1.8km, 2.8km and 3.5km. For a ride, a person has to shell out 500 for the first two trails and 600 for the third.

In Peshok, the club intends to introduce other adventure sports activities such as camping, rock climbing and mountain hiking, said Gurung.

Dawa Sherpa, field director of the tourism department of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said safety was always a priority at the ATV park.

“Strict guidelines have been issued, which include mandatory helmet use. To ensure safety, tourists are not allowed to drive the vehicles. Trained drivers operate the vehicles,” said Sherpa.

The ATV ride has recently started drawing tourists to the hilly hamlet.

“It was thrilling to travel off-road on an ATV through the idyllic hills. We hope more rides are introduced at other hilly locations,” said Dipa Dasgupta, a tourist from Calcutta.

Sherpa said six youths from Kalimpong and Darjeeling completed a diploma in trek leadership from Uttarakhand.

“Four others were trained in kayaking and trekking. We are focusing on adventure tourism and on developing trained individuals for such activities from among residents,” he said.

